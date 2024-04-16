Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CLH opened at $194.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.11. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

