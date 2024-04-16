Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.13.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$56.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$71.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

