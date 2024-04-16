Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.