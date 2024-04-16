CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.25.

CarMax stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. CarMax has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

