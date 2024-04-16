Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.