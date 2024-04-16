Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after buying an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after buying an additional 82,322 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 468,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,945. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.