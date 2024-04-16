Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Down 1.0 %

JBL traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $131.29. 398,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,039. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

