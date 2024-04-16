Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,145. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

