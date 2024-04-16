Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 1.33% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after buying an additional 437,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,466,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,829. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

