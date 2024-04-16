Comparing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treasure Global and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.65 -$11.73 million ($3.36) -1.21 36Kr $47.91 million 0.30 -$12.67 million ($0.30) -1.22

Treasure Global has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treasure Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Treasure Global has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Treasure Global and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -17.50% -723.98% -166.46% 36Kr -26.79% -31.62% -18.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Treasure Global and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Treasure Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About 36Kr

(Get Free Report)

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.