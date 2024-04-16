Contrasting Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 4 0 2.67 CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.54%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -8.12% -14.87% -2.83% CEVA -11.52% -5.30% -4.55%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Eventbrite and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.13 million 1.62 -$26.48 million ($0.27) -19.26 CEVA $97.42 million 4.97 -$11.88 million ($0.51) -40.25

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eventbrite beats CEVA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company's wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves' Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves' Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company's application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.