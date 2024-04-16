Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,088 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

