Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 3,149,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,974,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $29,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

