Cullen Investment Group LTD. Acquires New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

