ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Down 0.8 %

E stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

