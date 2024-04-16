Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $13.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth $29,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,748,000 after purchasing an additional 263,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

