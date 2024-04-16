StockNews.com Downgrades Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Forestar Group Stock Performance
Forestar Group stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.