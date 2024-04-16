TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TEL opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,414,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,640,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.