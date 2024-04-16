Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INUV

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.