Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

