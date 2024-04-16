Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
