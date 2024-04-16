Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

