StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
MNOV stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.75.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
Further Reading
