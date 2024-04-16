CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.