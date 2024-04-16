Jefferies Financial Group Increases TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $131.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.31.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in TKO Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.