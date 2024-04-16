Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

DE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,130. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.