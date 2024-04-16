Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $507.75. 6,656,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.37 and a 200 day moving average of $477.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

