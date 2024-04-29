Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.00

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.89), with a volume of 526335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306 ($3.78).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.89) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 280.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £901.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,953.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.52), for a total transaction of £11,844.60 ($14,630.19). In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.52), for a total value of £11,844.60 ($14,630.19). Also, insider Clement Woon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($49,283.60). 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

