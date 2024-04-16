Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,360 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $267.26. 1,818,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,258. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

