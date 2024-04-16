Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 300,106 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. 1,320,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

