Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. 170,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,480. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

