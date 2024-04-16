FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 170,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,761. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

