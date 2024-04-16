Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Heartland Financial USA Price Performance
HTLFP stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $25.75.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
