CNH Industrial’s (CNHI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNHI stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $670,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 274,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 103.0% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 378,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

