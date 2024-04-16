Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expands By 5.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 968,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.