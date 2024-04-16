Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 899,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average is $195.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

