Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 217.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,058,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

