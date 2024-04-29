Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,755,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,782,000 after buying an additional 1,584,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

