Ewa LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ewa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,091,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,579,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $636.07. 474,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $640.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.61.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

