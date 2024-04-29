Intrust Bank NA Acquires Shares of 275,410 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 275,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,172. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

