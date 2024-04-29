Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in April

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY remained flat at $16.47 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.79. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

About Subsea 7

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

