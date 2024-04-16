Insider Selling: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Sells 12,085 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.69), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($334,582.85).

Anglo American Stock Performance

AAL stock traded down GBX 64.11 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,104.89 ($26.20). 3,461,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,634. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,874.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,972.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.05).

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.92) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.74) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.12) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.04).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

