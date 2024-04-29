Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,458. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 412,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.