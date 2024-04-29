Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $54.27 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,452 shares during the period. Vontier comprises about 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $54,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vontier by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. 571,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

