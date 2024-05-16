Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $16,922.50 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $16,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,268.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $16,947.50.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $14,010.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,288. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

