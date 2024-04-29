Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 134,263 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,263 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of Fluor worth $63,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,390,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,131,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,975,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 220,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after buying an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

