Gregory Sousa Sells 221 Shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Sousa sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $11,005.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

OBT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $64.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

