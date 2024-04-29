Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $49,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 881.2% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 347,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 311,930 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $26,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE ARE traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.15. 700,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,962. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

