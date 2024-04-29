Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Casey’s General Stores worth $59,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $323.27. 308,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,646. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

