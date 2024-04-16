Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 247.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

