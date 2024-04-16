Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after buying an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 9,856,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,243,040. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

