Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $50,473,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,455,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,613,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

